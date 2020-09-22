Riverfort Global Opportunities (LON:RGO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Riverfort Global Opportunities (LON:RGO) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 0.08 ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Riverfort Global Opportunities has a 12-month low of GBX 0.46 ($0.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 0.89 ($0.01). The firm has a market capitalization of $5.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.80 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.49.

About Riverfort Global Opportunities

RiverFort Global Opportunities plc invests in the natural resources sector in the United Kingdom. It invests in unlisted/pre IPO and listed companies. The company was incorporated in 1932 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

