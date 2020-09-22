RiverFront Dynamic US Flex-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:RFFC) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Shares of RiverFront Dynamic US Flex-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:RFFC) traded down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $33.44 and last traded at $33.89. 5,936 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 17,790 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.26.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.54.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in RiverFront Dynamic US Flex-Cap ETF stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in RiverFront Dynamic US Flex-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:RFFC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.68% of RiverFront Dynamic US Flex-Cap ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

