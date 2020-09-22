Robert W. Baird Boosts Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target to $450.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its price objective upped by Robert W. Baird from $440.00 to $450.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Briefing.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $333.00 to $404.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Cowen upgraded Domino’s Pizza from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $445.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, September 11th. Barclays raised their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $345.00 to $390.00 in a report on Friday, July 17th. Northcoast Research upgraded Domino’s Pizza from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $444.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $408.48.

NYSE DPZ opened at $404.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.34. Domino’s Pizza has a 1-year low of $227.50 and a 1-year high of $424.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $398.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $372.61.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The restaurant operator reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $920.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $913.62 million. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 12.11%. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.60%.

In related news, EVP John Kevin Vasconi sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.80, for a total transaction of $467,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,770,471.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard L. Federico sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.06, for a total value of $421,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,265,302.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,098 shares of company stock valued at $9,394,287 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DPZ. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 118.9% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 446.7% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 82 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Balentine LLC boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 330.8% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 168 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

