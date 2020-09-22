Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine (VTX:ROG) Given a CHF 390 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a CHF 390 price objective on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine (VTX:ROG) in a report issued on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 370 target price on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 360 target price on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 384 target price on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 350 price objective on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a CHF 380 price objective on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of CHF 371.92.

Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine has a one year low of CHF 214.30 and a one year high of CHF 273.

