Rocket Pool Achieves Market Cap of $22.61 Million (RPL)

Rocket Pool (CURRENCY:RPL) traded down 10.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. During the last week, Rocket Pool has traded 11.7% higher against the dollar. One Rocket Pool token can now be purchased for $2.20 or 0.00020996 BTC on exchanges. Rocket Pool has a market cap of $22.61 million and $843,760.00 worth of Rocket Pool was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001455 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00043404 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004570 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005448 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $458.57 or 0.04377857 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009569 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00056712 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00034548 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Rocket Pool Profile

Rocket Pool (CRYPTO:RPL) is a token. Its launch date was September 7th, 2017. Rocket Pool’s total supply is 17,922,515 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,279,742 tokens. The official message board for Rocket Pool is medium.com/rocket-pool . Rocket Pool’s official Twitter account is @Rocket_Pool and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rocket Pool is www.rocketpool.net . The Reddit community for Rocket Pool is /r/rocketpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Rocket Pool Token Trading

Rocket Pool can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

