Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rocky Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 1st.

RCKY traded up $0.74 on Monday, hitting $25.12. 100,288 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,705. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 5.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.92 and its 200-day moving average is $20.88. The company has a market cap of $183.75 million, a PE ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.65. Rocky Brands has a 12 month low of $14.96 and a 12 month high of $34.14.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $56.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.10 million. Rocky Brands had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 5.63%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rocky Brands will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert Burton Jr. Moore bought 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.34 per share, with a total value of $164,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $707,442.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Rocky Brands by 49.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,074 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Rocky Brands by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 20,140 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 7,490 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Rocky Brands by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,095 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 9,056 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Rocky Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $411,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Rocky Brands by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 141,453 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. 73.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rocky Brands Company Profile

Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel under the Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and Michelin brand names in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Military. The Wholesale segment offers products in approximately 10,000 retail locations through a range of distribution channels comprising sporting goods stores, outdoor retailers, independent shoe retailers, hardware stores, catalogs, mass merchants, uniform stores, farm store chains, specialty safety stores, and specialty and online retailers.

