Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Shares Down 7.2%

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) fell 7.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $59.12 and last traded at $60.71. 8,689,559 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 14,805,847 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.45.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RCL. SunTrust Banks lowered Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Macquarie lowered Royal Caribbean Cruises from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.33.

The company has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.96.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($6.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.82) by ($1.31). Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative net margin of 24.36% and a negative return on equity of 3.68%. The business had revenue of $175.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 93.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd will post -17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Wilhelmsen A. S. A sold 600,000 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.67, for a total value of $38,202,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,887,361 shares in the company, valued at $1,266,228,274.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 1,400,000 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total value of $88,704,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,887.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 4.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 256,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,926,000 after purchasing an additional 9,840 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,918,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 7,426 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 2nd quarter worth about $776,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 821,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,299,000 after buying an additional 21,112 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.43% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile (NYSE:RCL)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

