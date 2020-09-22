RPC (NYSE:RES) Shares Down 8.4%

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES)’s stock price traded down 8.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.90 and last traded at $2.95. 693,287 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 1,409,365 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.22.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on RPC from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on RPC from $2.30 to $2.80 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on RPC from $2.80 to $3.10 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of RPC in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.56.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.00. The company has a market capitalization of $634.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 2.13.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. RPC had a negative return on equity of 8.40% and a negative net margin of 32.25%. The company had revenue of $89.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. RPC’s revenue was down 75.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that RPC, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RES. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of RPC by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,080,980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,347,000 after buying an additional 1,019,744 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in RPC by 459.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,174,279 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 964,310 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in RPC by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,173,396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,477,000 after purchasing an additional 496,893 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in RPC by 720.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 480,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 422,077 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in RPC by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,559,299 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,212,000 after purchasing an additional 353,514 shares during the period. 26.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About RPC (NYSE:RES)

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

