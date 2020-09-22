RTL Group (EBR:RTL) Given a €38.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €38.00 ($44.71) target price on RTL Group (EBR:RTL) in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on RTL. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of RTL Group in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Barclays set a €34.00 ($40.00) target price on RTL Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank set a €35.00 ($41.18) target price on RTL Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Nord/LB set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on RTL Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Warburg Research set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on RTL Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €35.82 ($42.14).

RTL Group has a 1 year low of €59.84 ($70.40) and a 1 year high of €76.02 ($89.44).

RTL Group SA operates television (TV) channels and radio stations worldwide. It operates in six segments: Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland, Groupe M6, Fremantle, RTL Nederland, RTL Belgium, and Others. The company's TV channels include RTL Television in Germany, M6 in France, RTL 4 in the Netherlands, and RTL-TVI in Belgium.

