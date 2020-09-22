RumbleON (OTCMKTS:RMBL) Trading Down 7%

RumbleON, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RMBL) was down 7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $26.67 and last traded at $27.58. Approximately 170,443 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 488,933 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.66.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RMBL. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of RumbleON from $15.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Aegis assumed coverage on RumbleON in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.70.

RumbleON (OTCMKTS:RMBL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.57) by $5.04.

In related news, CEO Marshall Chesrown purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.14 per share, for a total transaction of $56,280.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,652,195. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

RumbleON Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RMBL)

RumbleOn, Inc operates a capital light disruptive e-commerce platform facilitating the ability of both consumers and dealers to buy-sell-trade-finance pre-owned vehicles in one online location. It operates through the Vehicle Distribution, and Vehicle Logistics Transportation business segments. The Vehicle Distribution segment distributes power sports and automotive and is anchored on a proprietary supply chain and distribution software platform that is supported with its mobile-first web and application strategy.

