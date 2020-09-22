Rupiah Token Market Capitalization Tops $2.99 Million (IDRT)

Rupiah Token (CURRENCY:IDRT) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. Over the last seven days, Rupiah Token has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar. Rupiah Token has a total market capitalization of $2.99 million and approximately $509,718.00 worth of Rupiah Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rupiah Token token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance DEX and DDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001456 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00043297 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004576 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005418 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $454.33 or 0.04350462 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009596 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00056838 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00034590 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Rupiah Token Profile

IDRT is a token. It was first traded on April 22nd, 2019. Rupiah Token’s total supply is 144,212,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,274,146,176 tokens. Rupiah Token’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rupiah Token’s official message board is medium.com/rupiahtoken-blog . The official website for Rupiah Token is idrt.link/whitepaper

Rupiah Token Token Trading

Rupiah Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX and Binance DEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupiah Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rupiah Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rupiah Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

