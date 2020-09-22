Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHB) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHB) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

RUSHB has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Rush Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rush Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:RUSHB traded down $2.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $42.25. 21,659 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,671. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.12. Rush Enterprises has a 52-week low of $21.65 and a 52-week high of $48.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 1.34.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.52. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUSHB. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Rush Enterprises by 63.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Rush Enterprises by 817.3% in the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.69% of the company’s stock.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Fuso, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

