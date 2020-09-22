Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) Trading Down 7.8%

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH)’s share price was down 7.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.01 and last traded at $10.60. Approximately 2,130,917 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 54% from the average daily volume of 1,381,111 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.50.

RUTH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Stephens raised their price target on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub upgraded Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.65.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $370.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -176.75 and a beta of 2.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.07.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The restaurant operator reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $28.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.52 million. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a positive return on equity of 8.41%. On average, equities analysts expect that Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 4.6% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,983 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 19.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,984 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 189,041 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 8.0% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 24,856 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 204.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,790 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. 63.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. Its restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

