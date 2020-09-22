Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) Trading Down 8.8%

Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR)’s stock price traded down 8.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.20 and last traded at $6.31. 11,176,820 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 41% from the average session volume of 7,916,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.92.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sabre in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sabre from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.33.

The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.31.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The information technology services provider reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $83.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.78 million. Sabre had a negative return on equity of 51.05% and a negative net margin of 21.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 91.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Sabre Corp will post -2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SABR. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Sabre by 360.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,121,666 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $83,743,000 after purchasing an additional 11,057,878 shares in the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sabre by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,707,425 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $94,362,000 after buying an additional 73,550 shares during the last quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Sabre during the second quarter valued at about $75,996,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Sabre by 2.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,160,702 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $54,323,000 after purchasing an additional 184,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fundsmith LLP lifted its holdings in Sabre by 95.3% during the first quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 7,950,501 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $47,146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880,203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

About Sabre

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

