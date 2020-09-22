SafeCapital Market Capitalization Hits $211,953.77 (SCAP)

SafeCapital (CURRENCY:SCAP) traded 7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 21st. One SafeCapital coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00001091 BTC on major exchanges. SafeCapital has a total market cap of $211,953.77 and $916,476.00 worth of SafeCapital was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SafeCapital has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SafeCapital alerts:

Bonorum (BONO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.09 or 0.00449106 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00021443 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00012922 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00010349 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded down 42.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004735 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000282 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001677 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000179 BTC.

About SafeCapital

SCAP is a coin. Its genesis date was November 11th, 2019. SafeCapital’s total supply is 2,108,805 coins and its circulating supply is 1,853,166 coins. The official message board for SafeCapital is medium.com/@safecapital . The official website for SafeCapital is www.safecapital.io . SafeCapital’s official Twitter account is @SafecapitalO and its Facebook page is accessible here

SafeCapital Coin Trading

SafeCapital can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCapital directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCapital should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeCapital using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SafeCapital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeCapital and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.