SalmonSwap (SAL) Price Down 83.2% This Week

SalmonSwap (CURRENCY:SAL) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. SalmonSwap has a market capitalization of $2.32 million and approximately $59,656.00 worth of SalmonSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SalmonSwap has traded 83.2% lower against the dollar. One SalmonSwap token can currently be purchased for $2.32 or 0.00022173 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001455 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00043423 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004595 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005435 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $456.67 or 0.04363494 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009568 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00056673 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00034565 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

SalmonSwap Profile

SalmonSwap (CRYPTO:SAL) is a token. Its genesis date was January 8th, 2018. SalmonSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens. SalmonSwap’s official website is salmonswap.io . SalmonSwap’s official Twitter account is @SalariumPayroll

Buying and Selling SalmonSwap

SalmonSwap can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

