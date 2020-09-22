Sanford C. Bernstein Reiterates €160.00 Price Target for Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3)

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €160.00 ($188.24) price target on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank set a €170.00 ($200.00) price target on Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group set a €169.00 ($198.82) target price on Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley set a €135.00 ($158.82) target price on Volkswagen and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €175.00 ($205.88) target price on Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a sell rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €161.50 ($190.00).

Shares of VOW3 opened at €133.60 ($157.18) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.55 billion and a PE ratio of 12.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of €139.99 and a 200 day moving average of €130.98. Volkswagen has a 52-week low of €79.38 ($93.39) and a 52-week high of €187.74 ($220.87). The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.27.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment develops vehicles and engines; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

