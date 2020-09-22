Scala Reaches Market Capitalization of $494,638.42 (XLA)

Scala (CURRENCY:XLA) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. Scala has a total market capitalization of $494,638.42 and approximately $129.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Scala coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX, TradeOgre and Crex24. In the last seven days, Scala has traded 17.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009588 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002229 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00039005 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.41 or 0.00224001 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00084965 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $146.01 or 0.01396898 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.19 or 0.00193207 BTC.

About Scala

Scala’s total supply is 13,014,524,765 coins and its circulating supply is 9,214,524,765 coins. Scala’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Scala’s official message board is medium.com/scala-network . Scala’s official website is scalaproject.io

Buying and Selling Scala

Scala can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, STEX and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scala should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Scala using one of the exchanges listed above.

