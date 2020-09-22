Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Stock Price Down 7.8%

Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)’s stock price fell 7.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $17.09 and last traded at $17.27. 16,085,311 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 16,269,899 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.73.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SLB. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Friday, July 24th. HSBC upped their target price on Schlumberger from $17.10 to $18.10 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Northland Securities started coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Friday, May 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Schlumberger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Schlumberger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.16.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $23.97 billion, a PE ratio of -1.10, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.99.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 8.12% and a negative net margin of 73.90%. The company’s revenue was down 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.01%.

In other news, Director Mark G. Papa bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.46 per share, for a total transaction of $291,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 50,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,549.26. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Peuch Olivier Le bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.95 per share, with a total value of $448,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 191,770 shares in the company, valued at $3,442,271.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sontag Advisory LLC raised its position in Schlumberger by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 16,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in Schlumberger by 4.2% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 14,016 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association grew its position in Schlumberger by 2.3% during the second quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 25,147 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 2.8% during the second quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 21,704 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 5.1% during the second quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 14,022 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.50% of the company’s stock.

About Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB)

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

See Also: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.