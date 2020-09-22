Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) Stock Price Down 6.4%

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) fell 6.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.42 and last traded at $0.42. 2,754,880 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 3,801,595 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.45.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seanergy Maritime from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Maxim Group lowered Seanergy Maritime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.76 and a 200-day moving average of $0.58. The company has a market cap of $6.91 million, a P/E ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The shipping company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.50 million. Seanergy Maritime had a negative return on equity of 46.30% and a negative net margin of 21.30%. On average, research analysts predict that Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Seanergy Maritime stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 44,312 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.27% of Seanergy Maritime as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Seanergy Maritime Company Profile

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., an international shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of drybulk commodities worldwide. As of April 4, 2019, it owned a fleet of 10 Capesizes with a cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 1,748,581 deadweight tons and an average fleet age of 10 years.

