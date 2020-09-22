SEC (LON:SECG) Hits New 52-Week High After Insider Buying Activity

Sec SpA (LON:SECG) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as GBX 59.90 ($0.78) and last traded at GBX 58.50 ($0.76), with a volume of 1605 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 58.50 ($0.76).

Specifically, insider Emma Victoria Kane purchased 25,862 shares of SEC stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 58 ($0.76) per share, with a total value of £14,999.96 ($19,600.10).

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 51.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 37.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.61, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $14.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60.

SEC S.p.A., through its subsidiaries, provides public relations, advocacy, communications, and public affairs services to corporates, trade associations, regional governments, and municipalities in Italy, Belgium, Spain, Germany, Poland, and the United Kingdom. The company's public relations services consists of brand equity management; corporate and financial communication; healthcare; marketing communication; issues and crisis management; corporate social responsibility; customer relationship management; external relations and internal communication; social and content management; and media and digital relations services.

