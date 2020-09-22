Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) Trading Down 5.3%

Seelos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SEEL) dropped 5.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.62 and last traded at $0.64. Approximately 1,074,160 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 1,176,562 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.68.

SEEL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Seelos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Seelos Therapeutics from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.87.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEEL. Sabby Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seelos Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $249,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seelos Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seelos Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Seelos Therapeutics by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 427,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 23,393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

About Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL)

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing technologies and therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system, respiratory, and other disorders. The company is focused on neurological and psychiatric disorders, including orphan indications. Its lead programs are SLS-002, an intranasal racemic ketamine for the treatment of suicidality in post-traumatic stress disorder and in depressive disorder; and SLS-006, a partial dopamine agonist for monotherapy in early stage Parkinson's disease patients.

