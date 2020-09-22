Selfkey (KEY) Price Reaches $0.0025

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded down 12.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. Selfkey has a total market cap of $8.31 million and approximately $996,361.00 worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Selfkey has traded 20.3% lower against the US dollar. One Selfkey token can currently be bought for about $0.0025 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, RightBTC, Tidex and OKEx.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Selfkey alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001456 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00043258 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004620 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005431 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $460.39 or 0.04397077 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009572 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00057619 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00034750 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Selfkey Profile

Selfkey (CRYPTO:KEY) is a token. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2017. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,328,937,381 tokens. The official website for Selfkey is selfkey.org . The official message board for Selfkey is medium.com/selfkey . The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here

Selfkey Token Trading

Selfkey can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Binance, IDEX, OKEx, Tidex, ABCC and RightBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Selfkey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Selfkey should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Selfkey using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Selfkey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Selfkey and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.