SelfSell Reaches Market Cap of $39,157.00 (SSC)

SelfSell (CURRENCY:SSC) traded 9.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 21st. One SelfSell coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including Bitinka, OKEx and LBank. In the last seven days, SelfSell has traded down 21.6% against the US dollar. SelfSell has a market cap of $39,157.00 and $17.00 worth of SelfSell was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00024152 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002886 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 36.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000440 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Lazaruscoin (LAZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SelfSell Profile

SSC is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 3rd, 2018. SelfSell’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 390,000,000 coins. SelfSell’s official Twitter account is @self_sell and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SelfSell is www.selfsell.com

Buying and Selling SelfSell

SelfSell can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, OKEx and Bitinka. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SelfSell directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SelfSell should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SelfSell using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

