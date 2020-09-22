Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Price Target Lowered to $141.00 at Morgan Stanley

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $144.00 to $141.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on SRE. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Monday, June 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Sempra Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $143.13.

Shares of SRE stock opened at $116.66 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.30. Sempra Energy has a 52 week low of $88.00 and a 52 week high of $161.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $33.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.03, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.67.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.01). Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 38.49%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be paid a $1.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.65%.

In other Sempra Energy news, Director Michael N. Mears purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $131.83 per share, with a total value of $263,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,660. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Cynthia Lynn Walker purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $117.70 per share, with a total value of $117,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $545,657.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 7,700 shares of company stock worth $981,768 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Sempra Energy by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 79,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,285,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Sempra Energy by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 178,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,926,000 after purchasing an additional 47,300 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Sempra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Sempra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,201,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Sempra Energy by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. 84.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

