Sentinel Protocol Hits Market Cap of $8.11 Million (UPP)

Sentinel Protocol (CURRENCY:UPP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 21st. One Sentinel Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.0199 or 0.00000190 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit, IDEX, Bilaxy and Bibox. Sentinel Protocol has a total market cap of $8.11 million and $571,965.00 worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Sentinel Protocol has traded down 2.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00021128 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00021793 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00011600 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002376 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00017437 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00009303 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00003981 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000350 BTC.

About Sentinel Protocol

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is a token. Its genesis date was May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 407,137,682 tokens. The official website for Sentinel Protocol is sentinelprotocol.io . Sentinel Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/sentinel-protocol . The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol . Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Sentinel Protocol

Sentinel Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, GDAC, Upbit, Bibox, Bilaxy, IDEX, DDEX, Bittrex and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sentinel Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

