Sentinel (SENT) Price Reaches $0.0023 on Top Exchanges

Sentinel (CURRENCY:SENT) traded 9.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 22nd. During the last seven days, Sentinel has traded down 20.9% against the US dollar. One Sentinel token can currently be bought for about $0.0023 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges. Sentinel has a total market cap of $4.51 million and approximately $27,278.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CyberVein (CVT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0999 or 0.00000948 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sentinel Profile

Sentinel (CRYPTO:SENT) is a token. It launched on October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 1,999,970,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,999,969,999 tokens. Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Sentinel is sentinel.co . Sentinel’s official message board is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements

Sentinel Token Trading

Sentinel can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sentinel using one of the exchanges listed above.

