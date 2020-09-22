Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) Stock Rating Lowered by Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital cut shares of Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Chardan Capital currently has $27.50 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $32.50.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on MCRB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Seres Therapeutics from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, September 13th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $11.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Seres Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Seres Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCRB opened at $26.27 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.26 and a beta of 4.50. Seres Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.52 and a 1 year high of $33.00.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $6.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.67 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Seres Therapeutics will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 15.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 22.2% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,327 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 4.8% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 59,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 33.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,203 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 7.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 63,334 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 4,371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

About Seres Therapeutics

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs that are designed to treat disease by restoring the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. The company's advanced program is the SER-109, which is in Phase III clinical development for reducing recurrent clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

