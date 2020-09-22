Shanghai Industrial Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:SGHIY) Announces Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.26

Shanghai Industrial Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:SGHIY) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Friday, August 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 24th will be given a dividend of 0.264 per share on Monday, November 2nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 23rd.
SGHIY opened at $16.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.71. Shanghai Industrial has a 12 month low of $15.25 and a 12 month high of $22.13.
Shanghai Industrial Company Profile
