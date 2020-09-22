Shanghai Industrial Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:SGHIY) Announces Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.26

Shanghai Industrial Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:SGHIY) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Friday, August 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 24th will be given a dividend of 0.264 per share on Monday, November 2nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 23rd.

SGHIY opened at $16.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.71. Shanghai Industrial has a 12 month low of $15.25 and a 12 month high of $22.13.

Shanghai Industrial Company Profile

Shanghai Industrial Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the infrastructure facilities, real estate, and consumer products businesses in Hong Kong and the People's Republic of China. The company's Infrastructure Facilities segment invests in and operates toll road projects and water-related business.

