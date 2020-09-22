Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Given Hold Rating at Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their hold rating on shares of Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) in a research report report published on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $998.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $700.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Argus started coverage on shares of Shopify in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $1,050.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,125.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,015.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1,006.59.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shares of NYSE SHOP opened at $927.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $999.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $776.65. Shopify has a 1-year low of $282.08 and a 1-year high of $1,146.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,521.11, a P/E/G ratio of 177.57 and a beta of 1.37.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The software maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $1.04. Shopify had a negative net margin of 3.25% and a positive return on equity of 0.32%. The firm had revenue of $714.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 97.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Shopify will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 305.6% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 16,234 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,410,000 after purchasing an additional 12,232 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Shopify by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 173,896 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $165,062,000 after acquiring an additional 64,618 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Shopify by 171.0% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 387,560 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $368,099,000 after acquiring an additional 244,534 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Shopify by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,697 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,409,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor OS LLC bought a new stake in Shopify in the 2nd quarter worth $252,000. 59.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

Read More: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.