Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Given Hold Rating at Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their hold rating on shares of Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) in a research report report published on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.
Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $998.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $700.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Argus started coverage on shares of Shopify in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $1,050.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,125.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,015.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1,006.59.
Shares of NYSE SHOP opened at $927.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $999.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $776.65. Shopify has a 1-year low of $282.08 and a 1-year high of $1,146.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,521.11, a P/E/G ratio of 177.57 and a beta of 1.37.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 305.6% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 16,234 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,410,000 after purchasing an additional 12,232 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Shopify by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 173,896 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $165,062,000 after acquiring an additional 64,618 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Shopify by 171.0% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 387,560 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $368,099,000 after acquiring an additional 244,534 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Shopify by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,697 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,409,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor OS LLC bought a new stake in Shopify in the 2nd quarter worth $252,000. 59.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shopify Company Profile
Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.
