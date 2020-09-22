ShowHand Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (HAND)

ShowHand (CURRENCY:HAND) traded down 8.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. One ShowHand token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox, Hotbit, YoBit and IDEX. ShowHand has a market capitalization of $14,881.00 and $254.00 worth of ShowHand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ShowHand has traded 25.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ShowHand alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009588 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002229 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00039005 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.41 or 0.00224001 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00084965 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.01 or 0.01396898 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.19 or 0.00193207 BTC.

About ShowHand

ShowHand’s total supply is 403,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,912,434,418 tokens. ShowHand’s official Twitter account is @showhandio . The official website for ShowHand is www.showhand.io

Buying and Selling ShowHand

ShowHand can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, HitBTC, IDEX, Hotbit and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShowHand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ShowHand should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ShowHand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ShowHand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ShowHand and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.