SI-Bone Inc (NASDAQ:SIBN) Insider Sells $75,000.00 in Stock

SI-Bone Inc (NASDAQ:SIBN) insider Michael A. Pisetsky sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,306,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Michael A. Pisetsky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 17th, Michael A. Pisetsky sold 702 shares of SI-Bone stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total transaction of $14,622.66.

SIBN stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,592. SI-Bone Inc has a 12 month low of $7.20 and a 12 month high of $25.31. The company has a quick ratio of 12.75, a current ratio of 13.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $667.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.48 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.86.

SI-Bone (NASDAQ:SIBN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.20. SI-Bone had a negative return on equity of 51.27% and a negative net margin of 68.27%. The business had revenue of $14.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.48 million. On average, analysts anticipate that SI-Bone Inc will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SIBN. BidaskClub raised shares of SI-Bone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of SI-Bone from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of SI-Bone in a report on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SI-Bone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of SI-Bone from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.43.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SI-Bone by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,569,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,751,000 after buying an additional 122,863 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SI-Bone by 10.6% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of SI-Bone by 19.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 10,035 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SI-Bone during the first quarter worth about $181,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of SI-Bone during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.66% of the company’s stock.

SI-Bone Company Profile

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system in the United States and Internationally. It offers iFuse, an implant system to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

