SilverCrest Metals (NASDAQ:SILV) Stock Price Down 7.3%

Shares of SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NASDAQ:SILV) dropped 7.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.22 and last traded at $9.42. Approximately 1,117,060 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 1,002,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.16.

SILV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on SilverCrest Metals from $10.25 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. BidaskClub upgraded SilverCrest Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on SilverCrest Metals in a research report on Monday, July 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Pi Financial upped their price objective on SilverCrest Metals from $17.00 to $17.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.18.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.04.

SilverCrest Metals (NASDAQ:SILV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03).

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SILV. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SilverCrest Metals in the first quarter worth approximately $177,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in SilverCrest Metals during the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in SilverCrest Metals by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 38,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 13,381 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in SilverCrest Metals by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 172,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in SilverCrest Metals by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter.

SilverCrest Metals Company Profile (NASDAQ:SILV)

SilverCrest Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal properties. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 27 concessions totaling approximately 1,389 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

