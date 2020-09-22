Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) Stock Price Down 6.7%

Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI) shares were down 6.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $20.04 and last traded at $20.19. Approximately 1,368,581 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 1,764,243 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.63.

Several research firms have commented on SBGI. Benchmark cut their price objective on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine lowered Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.29.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 2.87. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.54.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.83 by ($1.71). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 33.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s payout ratio is 26.94%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 87.9% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. 65.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sinclair Broadcast Group

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting company in the United States. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations. The company broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and internally originated programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

