Skeena Resources (CVE:SKE) Stock Price Down 5.4%

Skeena Resources Ltd (CVE:SKE) dropped 5.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$2.60 and last traded at C$2.62. Approximately 258,372 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 416,331 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.77.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity set a C$5.00 price target on shares of Skeena Resources and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.16 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $329.20 million and a P/E ratio of -9.63.

In related news, Senior Officer Justin Reed Himmelright sold 8,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.95, for a total value of C$25,665.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 117,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$347,805.

Skeena Resources Company Profile (CVE:SKE)

Skeena Resources Limited, a junior mining exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of base and precious metal properties in Canada. The company holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine covering an area of approximately 1,932 hectares; the Spectrum-GJ copper-gold properties covering an area of 43,500 hectares; and the Porter Idaho silver property that consists of 46 crown-granted mineral claims; and Blackdome gold mine property.

