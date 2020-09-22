SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Stock Price Down 6.1%

SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG) fell 6.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $46.24 and last traded at $46.41. 1,647,409 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 9% from the average session volume of 1,507,566 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.42.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SLG. BTIG Research reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of SL Green Realty in a research note on Sunday, June 21st. ValuEngine downgraded SL Green Realty from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on SL Green Realty from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank downgraded SL Green Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on SL Green Realty from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SL Green Realty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.83.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 6.70 and a current ratio of 6.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.72.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($1.63). The company had revenue of $174.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.26 million. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 4.21%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SL Green Realty Corp will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.57%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PGGM Investments raised its holdings in SL Green Realty by 823.3% in the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,517,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,081,000 after acquiring an additional 2,244,716 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,645,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,805,000 after purchasing an additional 15,419 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,268,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,505,000 after purchasing an additional 327,200 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,260,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,371,000 after purchasing an additional 88,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,239,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,094,000 after purchasing an additional 20,383 shares during the last quarter. 99.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SL Green Realty Company Profile (NYSE:SLG)

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and New York City's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of March 31, 2019, SL Green held interests in 96 Manhattan buildings totaling 46.4 million square feet.

Further Reading: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.