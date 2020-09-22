SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Trading Down 7%

SM Energy Co (NYSE:SM) dropped 7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.97 and last traded at $1.99. Approximately 5,774,699 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 6,667,152 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.14.

SM has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of SM Energy from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Sunday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of SM Energy in a report on Sunday, August 2nd. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of SM Energy in a report on Monday, July 27th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of SM Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.77.

Get SM Energy alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.77 million, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 5.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The energy company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.32. SM Energy had a negative net margin of 41.03% and a negative return on equity of 1.57%. The firm had revenue of $169.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.50 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that SM Energy Co will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in SM Energy by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 372,402 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 87,900 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 211.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 116,100 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 78,800 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,027,484 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,854,000 after buying an additional 90,234 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 189,913 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 6,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of SM Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $283,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.26% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Company Profile (NYSE:SM)

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in onshore North America. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 503.4 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 715 gross productive oil wells and 504 gross productive gas wells primarily in the Permian, South Texas, and Gulf Coast regions in the United States.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.