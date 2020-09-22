Social Send 1-Day Volume Tops $1.00 (SEND)

Social Send (CURRENCY:SEND) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 21st. One Social Send coin can currently be purchased for $0.0029 or 0.00000028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. During the last week, Social Send has traded down 13.4% against the US dollar. Social Send has a total market capitalization of $159,429.69 and $1.00 worth of Social Send was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Social Send alerts:

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00024554 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003484 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003625 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000495 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 32.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Social Send Profile

Social Send is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on December 1st, 2017. Social Send’s total supply is 54,317,039 coins. The official website for Social Send is socialsend.io . The Reddit community for Social Send is /r/SocialSend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Social Send’s official Twitter account is @SocialSendCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Social Send

Social Send can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Social Send directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Social Send should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Social Send using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Social Send Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Social Send and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.