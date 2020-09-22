Software (ETR:SOW) Given a €37.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €37.00 ($43.53) price objective on Software (ETR:SOW) in a research note released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Independent Research set a €41.00 ($48.24) target price on shares of Software and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Barclays set a €37.00 ($43.53) target price on shares of Software and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Warburg Research set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on shares of Software and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €47.00 ($55.29) target price on shares of Software and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €37.00 ($43.53) target price on shares of Software and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Software currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €36.89 ($43.40).

ETR SOW opened at €42.04 ($49.46) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €41.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is €34.68. Software has a 1 year low of €21.60 ($25.41) and a 1 year high of €44.50 ($52.35).

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, and maintenance; and information (IT) services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Consulting. The company offers Adabas & Natural, a transaction processing platform that enables digital enterprises to leverage core systems in various ways; Alfabet for use in IT planning and portfolio management, as well as enterprise architecture management; Apama, a platform for streaming analytics and intelligent automated actions on fast-moving big data; and Architecture for Integrated Information Systems, a platform that makes processes transparent, controlled, manageable, and agile.

