Sonim Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SONM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $18.20 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Sonim Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SONM) to announce $18.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Sonim Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $18.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $18.10 million. Sonim Technologies posted sales of $28.85 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sonim Technologies will report full-year sales of $71.30 million for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $83.80 million, with estimates ranging from $83.50 million to $84.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Sonim Technologies.

Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.07. Sonim Technologies had a negative return on equity of 111.32% and a negative net margin of 40.31%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sonim Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.85.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sonim Technologies by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 160,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 65,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sonim Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sonim Technologies by 48.4% during the second quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 462,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 150,783 shares during the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sonim Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,875,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sonim Technologies by 332.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 164,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 126,196 shares during the last quarter. 47.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SONM traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $0.83. The stock had a trading volume of 279,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 809,524. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Sonim Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $3.92. The company has a market capitalization of $54.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 3.37.

About Sonim Technologies

Sonim Technologies, Inc provides ruggedized mobile phones and accessories for task workers. It offers ruggedized mobile phones, such as Sonim XP8, Sonim XP5s, and Sonim XP3 based on the Android platform that are capable of attaching to public and private wireless networks; industrial-grade accessories, including remote speaker microphones, multi-bay charging accessories, and in-vehicle hands-free voice communications solutions; and cloud-based software and application services.

