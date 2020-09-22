Sony (NYSE:SNE) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

Sony (NYSE:SNE) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Sony in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Sony in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sony from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sony has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.67.

Get Sony alerts:

Shares of SNE stock traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $78.27. The stock had a trading volume of 757,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,307,376. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Sony has a one year low of $50.94 and a one year high of $84.14. The firm has a market cap of $97.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.04.

Sony (NYSE:SNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $1.30. Sony had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $18.31 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sony will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sony in the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Sony in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,604,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Sony by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sony by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 98,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,781,000 after buying an additional 36,645 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Sony by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 10,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. 7.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sony Company Profile

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers network services related to games, videos, and music contents; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices, as well as broadcast/professional, integrated circuit card technology, and medical and imaging device solutions.

Featured Article: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.