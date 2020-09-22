Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Price Target Raised to $40.00 at Barclays

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) had its target price increased by Barclays from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on LUV. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. They set a buy rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $46.10.
Shares of LUV stock opened at $37.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.80 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.28. Southwest Airlines has a 1 year low of $22.47 and a 1 year high of $58.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LUV. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 16.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,931,851 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,433,231,000 after purchasing an additional 5,959,290 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the second quarter valued at about $179,589,000. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 225.8% in the second quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 3,818,962 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $130,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,646,790 shares during the last quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 9,165.5% in the second quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,548,000 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $87,091,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 69.7% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 5,644,538 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $201,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319,258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.73% of the company’s stock.
About Southwest Airlines
Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.
Featured Article: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?
Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.