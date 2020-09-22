Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Price Target Raised to $40.00 at Barclays

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) had its target price increased by Barclays from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on LUV. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. They set a buy rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $46.10.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Shares of LUV stock opened at $37.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.80 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.28. Southwest Airlines has a 1 year low of $22.47 and a 1 year high of $58.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The airline reported ($2.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.53) by ($0.14). Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 0.99% and a negative return on equity of 4.11%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $867.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines will post -6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LUV. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 16.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,931,851 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,433,231,000 after purchasing an additional 5,959,290 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the second quarter valued at about $179,589,000. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 225.8% in the second quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 3,818,962 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $130,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,646,790 shares during the last quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 9,165.5% in the second quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,548,000 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $87,091,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 69.7% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 5,644,538 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $201,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319,258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Featured Article: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.