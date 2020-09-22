Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Stock Price Down 5.8%

Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) traded down 5.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $36.75 and last traded at $37.52. 14,186,669 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 15,222,266 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.83.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank raised Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Southwest Airlines in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 27th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.10.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $22.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.80 and a beta of 1.31.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The airline reported ($2.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.53) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $867.19 million. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 0.99% and a negative return on equity of 4.11%. The business’s revenue was down 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co will post -6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUV. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 157.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 817 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 427.5% in the 2nd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 881 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 426.3% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 900 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

About Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV)

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

