SpaceChain (SPC) 24 Hour Volume Hits $3,509.00

SpaceChain (CURRENCY:SPC) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 21st. SpaceChain has a total market cap of $4.04 million and $3,509.00 worth of SpaceChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SpaceChain has traded up 37.2% against the US dollar. One SpaceChain token can now be purchased for $0.0079 or 0.00000075 BTC on major exchanges including EXX, HitBTC, CoinEgg and Coinnest.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Electra (ECA) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001011 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dcoin Token (DT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000124 BTC.

About SpaceChain

SpaceChain (SPC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 3rd, 2015. SpaceChain’s total supply is 999,000,002 tokens and its circulating supply is 514,923,520 tokens. SpaceChain’s official Twitter account is @Space__Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

SpaceChain Token Trading

SpaceChain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinnest, HitBTC, Upbit, Bittrex, EXX and CoinEgg. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SpaceChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SpaceChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SpaceChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

