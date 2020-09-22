SPDR MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:LOWC) Shares Down 1.6%

SPDR MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:LOWC) shares dropped 1.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $98.00 and last traded at $98.97. Approximately 2,785 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 6,935 shares. The stock had previously closed at $100.61.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $101.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.08.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF stock. JFG Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:LOWC) by 266.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,582 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,968 shares during the period. SPDR MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of JFG Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. JFG Wealth Management LLC owned 1.60% of SPDR MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF worth $888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

