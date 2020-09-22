SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) Shares Down 7.5%

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) shares dropped 7.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $23.49 and last traded at $23.71. Approximately 3,424,169 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 35% from the average daily volume of 2,543,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.62.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.99.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XME. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $517,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $365,000.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

