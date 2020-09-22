Spectrecoin (XSPEC) Market Capitalization Tops $2.40 Million

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded down 9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. During the last week, Spectrecoin has traded 7.1% lower against the dollar. One Spectrecoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0914 or 0.00000875 BTC on exchanges. Spectrecoin has a market cap of $2.40 million and $59,563.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000774 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00006152 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00041379 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00024672 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00021726 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000413 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00015787 BTC.

Spectrecoin Profile

Spectrecoin (CRYPTO:XSPEC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. The official website for Spectrecoin is spectreproject.io . The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Spectrecoin

Spectrecoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

