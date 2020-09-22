SPECTRIS PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:SEPJY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $12.50

Shares of SPECTRIS PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:SEPJY) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.50 and last traded at $12.50, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SPECTRIS PLC/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th.

Get SPECTRIS PLC/ADR alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 0.86.

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. It operates through four segments: Materials Analysis, Test and Measurement, In-line Instrumentation, and Industrial Controls. The Materials Analysis segment provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process.

Featured Article: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for SPECTRIS PLC/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPECTRIS PLC/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.