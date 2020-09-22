Sphere (SPHR) Hits Market Cap of $1.29 Million

Sphere (CURRENCY:SPHR) traded down 13.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. Sphere has a market cap of $1.29 million and $1,091.00 worth of Sphere was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Sphere has traded down 21.9% against the dollar. One Sphere coin can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000987 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex and Upbit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00040560 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10,582.33 or 1.00958643 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00005688 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001842 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000423 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000160 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.48 or 0.00166773 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000661 BTC.

Sphere Profile

SPHR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 6th, 2015. Sphere’s total supply is 12,484,344 coins. Sphere’s official Twitter account is @ProjectSPHR . The official website for Sphere is sphrpay.io

Sphere Coin Trading

Sphere can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sphere directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sphere should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sphere using one of the exchanges listed above.

