Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) Stock Price Down 8.3%

Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NASDAQ:SAVE) shares traded down 8.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $15.90 and last traded at $16.23. 14,167,191 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the average session volume of 12,786,058 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.70.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research lowered Spirit Airlines from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.71.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.71.

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported ($3.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.70) by ($0.89). The business had revenue of $138.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.50 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Spirit Airlines by 21.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,712,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $137,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351,266 shares during the period. Par Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Spirit Airlines by 221.4% in the 1st quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,639,921 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,721 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in Spirit Airlines by 4,819.8% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 509,591 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,071,000 after purchasing an additional 499,233 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Spirit Airlines by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,480,962 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,089,000 after purchasing an additional 498,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Spirit Airlines by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,019,612 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,033,000 after purchasing an additional 303,495 shares during the last quarter.

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides low-fare airline services. The company operates approximately 600 daily flights to 77 destinations in the United States, the Caribbean, and Latin America. As of December 31, 2019, the company had a fleet of 145 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 20 A320neos and 30 A321ceos.

